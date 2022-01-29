UDA dismisses reports of power sharing deal with ANC and FORD-Kenya

The United Democratic Alliance Party has dismissed media reports on a purported power sharing agreement between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said the information published by a local daily under the headline, “Revealed: How UDA allies plan to share power” is inaccurate and misleading.

Ms Maina said details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC, FORD KENYA and any other Political Party if at all, will be formally unveiled by the Principals at an appropriate time.

“I wish to urge members of the public and the members and supporters of the respective political parties involved to ignore such misrepresentation and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” She said.

She said, “The cooperation between said parties is aimed at bringing all Kenyans together, driving Kenya towards economic prosperity by adopting the “bottom up economic model na pesa mfukoni model” and not at all intended for sharing of positions of power at the expense of what is important and of priority to the Common Mwananchi under the umbrella of Kenya Kwanza.”

Ms Maina accused their competitors of sponsoring such fake or speculative headlines in order to achieve a certain narrative.