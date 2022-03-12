UDA disqualifies Tracy Wanjiru, to unveil DP Ruto as flag bearer

The United Democratic Alliance Party will unveil Deputy President William Ruto as its Presidential candidate of choice during the NDC on 15th March.

This after the party NEC disqualified Tracy Wanjiru for not meeting the criteria required to be the party’s presidential candidate and at the same time declined Jephnei Nyakwama’s application for waiver of nomination fees.

“We have interviewed UDA presidential candidates Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Ms Tracy Wanjiru and Mr Orina Jephanei at Hustler Centre. We will unveil our presidential candidate at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Tuesday March,15th 2022,” The party said.

This even as the party welcomed 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County who have ditched Jubilee party to join UDA.

The MCAs had a consultative meeting with Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office ahead of UDA’s National Delegates Council on Tuesday.

The Kenya Kwanza team is growing bigger each day. 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County led by County Assembly Speaker Hon Stephen Ndichu have quit Jubilee and joined UDA. pic.twitter.com/gL5JSUGUKx — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, DP Ruto had submitted his documents to the United Democratic Alliance party for verification alongside 23 year old JKUAT student Tracy Wanjiru.

They were expected to present their National Identity cards, Passport size photos in soft copy, proof of payment of nomination fees, originals and copies of academic certificates as well as an updated resume.