The United Democratic Alliance party delegates have formally endorsed Deputy President William Ruto as they party’s presidential flag bearer for the August election.

The about 5000 delegates at the Kasarani Indoor arena were unequivocal in their support for the Deputy President, in what he termed as a historic moment.

DP Ruto made his way to the arena accompanied by his wife Rachael Ruto following the endorsement, before signing the oath of acceptance of nomination.

It all started with UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina announcement of the results of the interviews conducted on Saturday where DP Ruto presented his credentials alongside 2 other aspirants who had expressed interest on the top seat.

The party NEC disqualified Tracy Wanjiru for not meeting the criteria required to be the party’s presidential candidate and at the same time declined Jephnei Nyakwama’s application for waiver of nomination fees.

In the end DP Ruto would emerge as the sole flag bearer pending the endorsement by the delegates.

Kiambaa MP Njuguna Wanjiku set the ball rolling when he proposed DP Ruto as UDA’s flag bearer, a proposal that was seconded and ratified by the delegates.

The NDC has now empowered DP Ruto to initiate, discuss, negotiate and enter into any coalition, mergers, affiliations and alliances ahead of the August election.

Various political leaders among them ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, TSP Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, Governor Ann Waiguru, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as well as DP Ruto’s lieutenants were at hand to witness the coronation.