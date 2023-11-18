UDA grassroots elections postponed to April 2024

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has postponed grassroots elections initially scheduled to take place on 9th December 2023.

In a statement by UDA’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala, the elections will take place in April 2024.

Malala noted that the exercise was postponed following a National Steering Council (NSC) meeting held on 18th November 2023, chaired by William Ruto who is the UDA party leader.

He stated that the elections will be held in three clusters taking place on 12th, 19th and 26th April 2024.

“We encourage all aspirants to continue within their registration, which will remain open until 6.00pm on March 22nd, 2024,” said Malala.

He confirmed that a detailed schedule outlining county clusters will be released at a later date.