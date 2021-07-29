UDA invites aspirant applications for 3 MCA by-elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has Thursday invited applications of interested aspirants in three upcoming Member of County Assembly (MCA) by-elections.

The invitation comes ahead of the scheduled October 14th 2021 by-elections for MCA Eldas in Wajir County, MCA Kiagu in Meru County and MCA Nguu/Masumbain in Makueni County.

Aspirants for the MCA seat have been asked to pay Ksh 30,000 while those applying to represent youth, women and people with disabilities will part with Ksh 20,000.

In a notice, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina urged interested and qualified aspirants to submit their application for the by-elections on or before Wednesday 4th August 2021 at 12:00 Pm to the Party Headquarters at Hustlers Centre, Makindi road – Nairobi.

Maina in addition said applications may also be transmitted online via the UDA website www.uda.ke

The Eldas seat fell vacant after MCA Ibrahim Abass, of Wajir County, died after a short illness.

The Kiagu Ward seat fell vacant after the MCA Eunice Karegi succumbed to cancer while the Nguu Masumba Ward seat fell vacant after the MCA Harrison Ngui died after the vehicle he was driving collided with another along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Mukaa Sub County.