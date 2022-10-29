UDA issues certificates to December by-election candidates

UDA National Elections Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura has issued nomination certificates to party candidates for the forthcoming December by-elections.

The candidates include Mwambu Mabonga who will fly the party’s flag in the Bungoma County senatorial race.

Others were MCA candidates: Samson Kahui Ngure (Utawala), Samuel Towett (Oloimasani), Gideon Munyithia Macirice (Thaana/Kyome) and Shikolio Yasin Alli (Mumias North).

Present were board members Ummi Bashir (vice Chairperson) Aurelia Rono and Halake Dida. The event was also attended by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama.

The Bungoma senate seat fell vacant following Moses Wetangula’s election as National Assembly speaker.

He had retained his seat for a third term.

The electoral body also gazetted the same date for by-elections in Ololmasani, Kyome/Thaana, Utawala, Mumias North and South Gem Wards in Narok, Kitui, Nairobi City, Kakamega and Siaya county assemblies.

Elections in these wards were postponed after some of the aspirants for the seats died before elections were held.

“Pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 8784 of 2022 Vol. CXXIV No. 144 published on the 26th of July 2022, there shall be by-elections for Ololmasani, Kyome/Thaana, Utawala Mumias North and South Gem Wards in Narok, Kitui, Nairobi City, Kakamega and Siaya County Assemblies, respectively, on the 8th December 2022.”