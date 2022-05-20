UDA issues Party List Nomination notice

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is inviting qualified party members to apply for the Party List Nominations in the 47 County Assemblies, the National Assembly and the Senate.

In a notice by the Chairman National Election Board Anthony Mwaura Thursday, the applications must be submitted on or before Tuesday 24th May, 2022.

“This is in Pursuant to Articles 97 (1) (c), 98 (1) (b) and (c), and 177 (1) (b) and (c) of the Kenya Constitution and Article 7 of the United Democratic Alliance Nomination and Election Rules,” read part of the notice.

In the National Assembly party list, the 12 nominees should represent special interest including the youth, persons with disabilities and workers.

For the Senate Party List, the nominees should consist of 16 women, 2 youth members (one man and one woman) and two persons with disability (one man and one woman).

For the Member of County Assemblies Party list, nominees representing the gender should top up categories for each County Assembly and nominees representing the marginalizes groups categories for each County Assembly.

Application fee is Kshs 10,000 for MCA seat and Kshs 20,000 for other categories and are non-refundable.