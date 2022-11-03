UDA MPs from Wajir decry marginalisation in appointments

A section of United Democratic Alliance MPs form Wajir County have poked holes into President William Ruto’s list of nominees for positions of Principal Secretaries.

The MPs claim they were left out in most appointments including in parliamentary leadership positions despite being firm supporters of UDA.

Led by Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney and his Tarbaj counterpart Hussein Barre, they agued that they had won on UDA in an Azimio zone hence the region should have been considered in both the executive and legislative appointments.

“We are seeing a scenario where we are being punishment for being with the president. We feel our party is punishing us for standing with the President,” said Barre

The Public Service Commission (PSC) forwarded 250 names to President Ruto from which the head of state picked 51 Principal Secretaries retaining six that served under the regime of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Among those retained are Devolution PS Julius Korir who will now serve as PS State Department for Cabinet Affairs under the office of the Deputy President , Northern Corridor PS Belio Kipsang will go back to the Education docket, Housing PS Charles Hinga will continue serving in the department.

Environment and Forestry PS Chris Kiptoo has been nominated to take over the National Treasury docket, Health PS Peter Tum will move to the Medical Services department while Livestock PS Harry Kimutai will continue serving in the department.

The President also appeared to reward some of his political loyalists in a tough balancing act considering regional balance, gender, youth and disability parameters. Immediate former Mps Patrick Mariru and Nixon Korir nominated to serve as PS’s Defence and Lands respectively.

Former Uasin Gishu County Gubernatorial hopeful Prof Julius Bitok has been nominated as PS Citizen Affairs while his counterpart in Kitui Jonathan Mueke has been nominated to the Sports and Arts Department.

Beatrice Inyangala, the Deputy Governor nominee for the Kakamega county ANC candidate Cleophas Malala has been nominated to the Higher Education and Research department while Political Analyst and President Ruto’s campaigner Edward Kisiang’ani will serve as the Broadcasting and Telecommunications PS.

The Public Service Commission shortlisted 477 candidates who were interviewed in the last two weeks out of the over 9,000 people who had applied for the job..