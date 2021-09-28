UDA nominations will be free and fair, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is promising that the United Democratic Alliances Party’s nominations will be free, fair and transparent.

Ruto said the credibility of the nomination process is not a favour but a right of all party members.

He said it is time political aspirants had the democratic space and level field to participate in nominations in a fair manner.

The Deputy President spoke when he met aspirants from Narok, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties at his Karen Residence, Nairobi County said UDA had elected to set up a party with a national face to boost national unity and help drive the national development agenda.

“We have elected to set up a national political party so that we can do away with the sticky issue of ethnicity in our country. This party with a national face will boost national unity and help drive the national development agenda,” said DP Ruto.

He was accompanied by MP David Ole Sankok, Bahati Constituency MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Senators Susan Kihika and Irungu Kang’ata among others.

Meanwhile, a section of Members of Parliament from Nyanza Region are urging the Deputy President William Ruto to tour all parts of Kenya in search of votes for his 2022 presidential bid.

The lawmakers challenged the Deputy President to consider the equal distribution of goodies to luo Nyanza as he does in other regions.

Elsewhere, Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi has presented an amendment to the election law seeking to stop politicians with integrity questions from vying in the next general election.