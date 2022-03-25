UDA, ODM set nomination dates to be conducted across the country

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has Friday announced that party nominations will be conducted across the country on the 14th of April 2022.

The Deputy President William Ruto led party in addition said that the party primaries would be held simultaneously in all wards, constituencies and counties.

According to the UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura, the exercise will run simultaneously for five elective seats — Governor, Senator, Member of the National Assembly, Woman Representative and Member of the County Assembly.

“UDA appreciates all the aspirants who have expressed their confidence in the party through their application to vie under UDA party and continuous engagement in the party activities,” he said.

Mwaura ruled out direct nominations in elective seats that have attracted more than one eligible candidate.

In cases where political contenders reach a consensus as in the case of Kakamega Gubernatorial contest, the party will not conduct nominations.

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold its party primaries between April 1 and April 21, 2022.

In a statement, ODM’s National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Muma stated that the Raila Odinga-led party will conduct the nominations through universal suffrage with registered party members allowed to participate in their respective electoral areas.

The announcement marked a deviation from an earlier position held by the party that indicated candidates would be handed direct tickets based on their performance in opinion polls commissioned by Chungwa House.

According to the released schedule, the party primaries will be conducted in various counties where the party has received eligible candidates seeking to vie for various elective seats.

Nakuru and Turkana counties will open the exercise on April 1 followed by Narok and Kajiado on April 2, Kilifi and Tana River on April 4.

On April 5, the party’s NEB will be in Taita Taveta and Kwale, Mombasa on April 6, as well as Kisii and Nyamira on April 7.

Vihiga and Busia will hold primaries on April 12, Kisumu (April 13), Siaya (April 14), Bungoma and Trans Nzoia (April 15), Migori (April 16), Homa Bay (April 18) and Kakamega (April 19).

The exercise will be concluded in Nairobi on April 21.