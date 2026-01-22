UDA opens registration for aspirants ahead of 2027 polls

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has opened the process of registering aspirants seeking to contest on its ticket in the 2027 general election.

In a notice dated January 21, 2026, the ruling party invited all qualified members interested in vying for elective seats to enrol in the UDA Aspirants’ Forum.

According to the party, the forum will deliberate and implement the mechanisms to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations of UDA candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

“The application portal (https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/) will be officially open from Wednesday, January 21, 2026,” reads the notice signed by UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura.

Under the published fee schedule, aspirants for Member of County Assembly will pay Ksh2,000, while those eyeing parliamentary seats, including Members of Parliament, Woman Representatives and Senators, will pay Ksh5,000.

Gubernatorial aspirants will part with Ksh10,000, while presidential hopefuls will pay Ksh100,000.

Mwaura said will later be invited to attend the UDA Aspirants’ Forum scheduled for February 4, 2026, at State House, Nairobi, where they will meet party leader President William Ruto.

Meanwhile, the party is also calling for registration for Phase II and Phase III of repeat grassroots elections in polling centres that experienced low member participation.

The registration exercise will close on February 21, 2026, while the repeat elections will take place on March 7, 2026 and March 28, 2026.