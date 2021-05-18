UDA Party decries police harassment in ongoing Rurii by-election

Two UDA agents in Rurii ward, Nyandarua County, are in policer custody after being arrested Tuesday morning under unclear circumstances.

Brian Mbugua and Daniel Githinji were picked by police outside Rurii Polytechnic and taken to Ol Kalou police station.

UDA Party says police officers confiscated their phones and detained their car claiming there is a deliberate attempt by the police to harass and intimidated the Party agents.

“We are perturbed that the police have mounted unnecessary road blocks across the Ward aimed at intimidating voters,” The party says.

The party further claims that its agents were denied entry at Mugumoini polling station saying strangers purporting to be UDA agents have taken charge of the station.

“It’s unfortunate that 29 years after first multi-party elections and 10 years after a progressive constitution which guarantees the rights of citizens to multi-party democracy, misguided agents of state are still using police to intimidate voters,” The party said in a statement.

UDA has now urged IEBC to take note of the intimidations and abuse of power by the police and take necessary action.

“We urge the voters in Rurii ward not to be cowed. They should come out in large numbers and vote to safeguard their democracy.