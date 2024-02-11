UDA Party launches member registration in Kitui County

UDA leaders from Kitui County have launched the party member registration drive, in a bid to reduce Wiper party dominance in the Ukambani region by registering more members with the ruling party.

According to the leader who carried out the exercise at Mutomo Huduma social hall in Mutomo, Kitui South, member registration would be rolled out across the county in the other seven constituencies.

Speaking during the exercise at Mutomo, Eng. Denis Mwangangi who was the UDA MP candidate in the 2022 election, UDA party is quite popular in Kitui against the expectations of many that Kitui is purely a wiper zone.

Mwangangi urged residents to turn up in large numbers and join the ruling party so as to get more benefits in the region.

Moses Banda, who is one of President Ruto’s advisers urged Kenyans to be patient with the president as he sorts out the mess in the country, pointing out that prices of essential commodities were drastically falling signaling a brighter future for the nation.