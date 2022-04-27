UDA party to field 42 Gubernatorial candidates in August elections

The United Democratic Alliance has issued certificates to aspirants who won the party primaries for various elective positions.

The William Ruto led party will field 42 gubernatorial candidates and 44 senators in the 47 counties.

The candidates are optimistic they will trounce their opponents in the august 9th general elections.

Aspirants from across the country accompanied by their supporters celebrated what they termed as democracy and fairness in the party.

The UDA party will field 42 candidates for Governors position, 44 candidates for senatorial position and 45 candidates for county woman representative.

274 candidates for position of Member of National Assembly also received their nomination certificates.

The UDA party will also be fielding 1340 candidates in 1450 wards across the country.