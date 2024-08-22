UDA ready to reclaim Magharini Constituency seat, affirms MP Owen Baya

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya has affirmed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is ready to reclaim the Magharini parliamentary seat in the long-awaited by-elections.

The seat became vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the election of ODM’s Harrison Kombe in May due to allegations of electoral malpractice.

Addressing the media after a thanksgiving service at his home in Kilifi the MP stated that the party has endorsed Stanley Kenga as their candidate, and emphasized that UDA is fully prepared for the ballot.

Baya, who also serves as the Deputy Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, further revealed that UDA is currently in negotiations with ODM, expressing optimism that ODM will allow UDA to secure the seat.

He dismissed speculations about the need for nominations to select a UDA candidate, asserting that the party has full confidence in Kenga, citing his strong leadership record.