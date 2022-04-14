UDA says party ballot papers are tamper-proof

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) kicked off party primaries Thursday morning with an assurance to all aspirants that the process will be above reproach.

Amid claims that some of the aspirants have devised ways to get an undue advantage over others in Thursday’s nominations, the Deputy President William Ruto-led party insists that it has set up structures to ensure the exercise is smooth a devoid of malpractices.

The party urged all seeking to fly the party’s ticket in August polls to trust it to deliver what will reflect the will of the people in their constituencies

“Ballot papers have security features, they can’t be scanned or photocopied! All ballot papers are uniquely serialized as per the assigned polling center!,” the party said at the start of the exercise

To ensure free and fair primaries, the party’s national elections board noted that it will use the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) updated register IN Thursday’s polls, but was also quick to point out that “No voter will be turned away.”

“UDA has put in place robust measures to ensure the nomination exercise is free, fair, credible, and democratic to ensure the final results reflect the will of the people.” The party said Thursday morning