UDA to hold aspirants meetings in readiness for party primaries

The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) will hold meetings with aspirants tomorrow 6th April 2022 ahead of the party primaries.

The UDA’s National Elections Board says the meetings will be held concurrently in 34 Counties starting at 9am and all aspirants should be present.

The meetings will be held at the IEBC County tallying centre in Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Kajiado, Muranga, Nairobi, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Kericho, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kisii, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Turkana, Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Uasin Gishu.

The meetings will be presided over by the County returning officers appointed by the UDA National Elections Board.

The County returning officers are expected to brief aspirants on the upcoming party primaries.