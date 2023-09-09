UDA to hold elections in December

President William Ruto who is also United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party leader has announced that the party will hold nationwide elections in December in a bid to bring vibrancy to the party.

Speaking after opening the party’s offices in Nyeri County on Saturday, President Ruto said the elections will entrench democracy, and eliminate politics of ethnicity through a national party that will work for all Kenyans.

He further said that the polls will be held starting from polling stations up to the national offices.

The president said it was imperative for his party to create a strong institution of governance that would help in the implementation of the party’s manifesto. He said the party will release the timetable for the polls in real-time and urged leaders wishing to get seats to socialize with party members.

The President’s sentiments were echoed by party chairperson Embu governor Cecily Mbarire and party secretary general Cleophas Malala who said the polls will be free and fair.

Pressure has been mounting on Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties to fold and join the ruling UDA party ahead of the 2027 elections.