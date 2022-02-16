UDA to hold its party primaries between 9th and 16th April

The United Democratic Party will hold its party primaries from 9th to 16th April across all the Counties in line with IEBC timelines.

National Elections Board Chairman Eng Antony Mwaura reiterated the Deputy President William Ruto assurances that the Party primaries will be free and fair.

“The Party Leader Deputy President William Ruto has personally given his undertaking that the nominations will be free and fair. This means that the party has no preferred aspirant and hasn’t set aside any direct ticket. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict on nominations day,” He said.

In its first engagement with the media since its inauguration on 25th January, the Board said preparations are on top gear to ensure the primaries are held in a manner acceptable to all.

“We have started the verification process for those who have paid up nomination fees that we announced on 3rd February 2022. We wish to remind those intending to participate in the nominations to pay their fees by the stated deadline of February 28th 2022,” He said.

Mwaura said the board will from Thursday 17th February embark on a Country wide tour to meet aspirants.

The tour will commence with a meeting with aspirants from Narok, Bomet, Kericho and Nandi Counties.