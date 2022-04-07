UDA to keep rivals out of party nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has warned that it will not allow other political parties and government operatives to interfere with its nominations exercise on April 14.

The National Elections Board (NEB) said that it is aware of plans to infiltrate its nomination exercise in Kirinyaga so as to ensure popular candidates do not win the party ticket.

In a press briefing that was held at St. Michael Girls Boarding School, Kirinyaga County UDA Returning Officer, Harrison Njoroge Mwaura said the board has put in place mechanisms to ensure no one interferes with the nominations.

“We are aware that some people are planning to infiltrate our nominations, this will not happen. We have put in place all mechanisms to ensure we get the most popular candidate for the various seats during our nominations,” he said.

Mwaura said that all the aspirants have been well briefed on what to expect in the conduct of the nominations.

He said that the aspirants have agreed that they are going to safeguard the polling stations from any interference or violence that may hinder a free and transparent nomination process.

“We have had a very fruitful meeting and we are assuring all our candidates that we shall carry out a credible, free, fair and verifiable nomination exercise.

We must not have any violence in any of our polling stations and each of the members have the responsibility of ensuring that they advocate for a peaceful process,” he added.

Mwaura added that the party will also be involving the police to ensure that there is peace during the nomination exercise.

“We have asked the police to ensure that there is adequate security during our nominations and all our aspirants have committed to peaceful nominations,” Mwaura said.

His message was echoed by UDA County Coordinator Maina Kihia who expressed confidence that the nominations will be free and fair and devoid of any chaos.

“The aspirants have spoken in one voice and committed to playing their part to ensure that the process was peaceful,” said Kihia.

Those in attendance included UDA aspirants for women representative seat, Jane Mugo, Anne Wangeci and Jane Njeri Maina and Mwea constituency aspirant Mary Maingi.