UDA to learn from development-focused parties such as China’s CPC-Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday reiterated the need for Kenya’s ruling party to emulate political entities that have a commendable track record of development.

Speaking after a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of China at his official residence in Karen, Gachagua noted that President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance is being modelled into a party founded on development ideologies transcending generations just like CPC.

“In this regard, we are learning from parties from other parts of the world, which have cemented and embodied development into governance for years,” he said

The CPC delegation that met the deputy president was led by Mao Dingzi, Members of the Ministerial Board of the Organisation, the Department of the CPC Central Committee (ODCPC) and the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian.

“We discussed areas of cooperation between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” the Deputy President said regarding the agenda of Friday’s meeting in Nairobi.

Also present in the meeting were UDA Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, Executive Director Nichodemus Bore, party directors and other officials.

Malala noted that the two parties are exploring cooperation especially in the establishment of the UDA Party leadership school, the new UDA Party headquarters, Political Party exchange program and capacity building in the ICT sector.