UDA urges IEBC to provide clarity on voter transfer

The United Democratic Alliance now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to provide more clarity on voter transfer.

UDA Secretary General Veronicah Maina alleges that IEBC has mounted numerous bureaucratic red tapes that make it hard for Kenyans to transfer their votes.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina was in Nyandarua County to open County party offices, where she delved on the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

Maina took issue with IEBC for making it harder for Kenyans to transfer their votes.

Maina said many voters had moved places due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it would inconceivable for them to go back to the areas where they registered just to seek letters from their local chief.

Local leaders allied to the party decried low turn out for the voter registration exercise in Nyandarua.

Meanwhile, the UDA party has nominated Daniel Kimuyu as the party’s flag bearer in forthcoming by-elections in Mahoo Ward Taita Taveta County.

UDA chairman Johnston Muthama exuded confidence in the UDA candidate.

The by-election is set for December 16th.