UDA will form the next government, Duale declares

Former Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale is expressing confidence that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will form government after the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

He says UDA is a party of choice to many who are keen to seek elective posts come 2022 general elections.

Indeed, the Garissa Township lawmaker disclosed that majority of the members of Jubilee Party, to which he is a member, have moved on from the ruling party, because it has outlived its usefulness.

“Jubilee is our party and we have realized that it has serious structural party, it is sick, some of the key organs of the party have failed,” he said.

The outspoken legislator warned those who do not read the signs of the times that they are in for a rude shock expressing confidence that the Deputy President William Ruto-linked outfit will trounce other parties in next year’s polls.

“We have a plan to form a government next year and our vehicle will be UDA, in all those by-elections the competition was between the mother party jubilee and affiliates party,” he added.

Duale cites the impressive performance by the candidates sponsored by the new outfit in the recently concluded by-elections in Kiambaa Constutuency and Muguga ward.