UDA will not hold nominations in Kamukunji, Embakasi East constituencies

The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) will not hold nominations through universal suffrage in Kamukunji and Embakasi East constituencies.

Instead, the party will apply alternative methods as provided for by the Party’s constitution.

National Elections Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura said there will be no joint nominations between UDA and the Amani National Congress party (ANC) in Dagoreti North and Mathare Constituencies, saying alternative methods will be used to identify nominees.

“This therefore means that there will be not universal suffrage nominations among coalition partners as earlier communicated,” He said.

At the same time, nominations for MP, and all wards of Roysambu constituency in Nairobi County will proceed as planned tomorrow 20th April.