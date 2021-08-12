UDA withdraws from Eldas Ward by-election

United Democratic Alliance party has announced that it will not field a candidate in the upcoming Eldas County Assembly Ward by-election.

In a statement, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said that the decision was arrived following extensive consultations with the community of Eldas Ward, Eldas Constituency and Wajir County.

“The United Democratic Alliance wishes to announce that we shall not ne fielding a candidate to contest for the vacant position of the Member of County Assembly, Eldas Ward, Wajir County,” said UDA SG Veronica Maina.

This comes after the Eldas Ward Community expressed interest in supporting a family member of the departed Member of County Assembly Hon Ibrahim Abbas.

The late Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abbas was holding the position under the UDA ticket.

She said that as UDA party it stands with the family of the Hon Abbas and will respect the wishes of the community of Eldas Ward.

“UDA is committed to continue working with the people of Eldas Ward and the wider community of Wajir County.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ibrahim Abbas in July after a short illness.

The by-election is set to be held in October 14 this year.