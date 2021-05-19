UDA’s Francis Muraya wins Rurii Ward by-election

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared Githaiga Francis Muraya of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the duly elected Member of County Assembly for Rurii CAW in Nyandarua County.

” We thank GOD for Hustler nation VICTORY in Juja & Rurie and the AWESOME show in bonchari. A big CONGRATULATIONS to all our hustler TEAMS for a sterling PERFORMANCE against all odds. HONGERA our competitors, let’s keep it ISSUE BASED and PULL together. Sasa tupange uchumi na Big4.” DP William Ruto said

Elsewhere, a section of leaders allied to both Jubilee and UDA have expressed mixed reactions over alleged malpractices in the just concluded Rurii Ward By-election in Nyandarua county.

The leaders however commended the Ward residents for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Jubilee’s Kanini Kega from Kieni constituency and his Ol-Kalou counterpart Njuguna Kiaraho called for calm and normalcy even after the by-elections.

Kega dismissed claims of voter bribery by leaders allied to UDA saying they should prove the allegations and report to the relevant authorities, while Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara cited alleged cases of voter bribery and harassment to their UDA supporters.

The Rurii ward seat fell vacant following the death of former MCA John Mburu Githinji on the 11th of January this year.

It had attracted six candidates.