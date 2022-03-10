UDM party endorses Raila for presidency

ByAgnes Mwangangi
Tags

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party has endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

During its National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi Thursday, the delegates unanimously agreed to support Odinga’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Azimio la Umoja arrangement.

The delegates backed the resolution in the presence of Odinga and UDM top officials led by their party boss Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

Odinga was flanked by leaders affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja outfit including Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muritthi, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

The delegates passed a resolution allowing the party to join Azimio la Umoja. The convention also ratified the party’s partnership with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

The ODM leader reiterated that he understood the challenges experienced by the residents of North Eastern Kenya, noting that they were injustices imposed by the colonial masters.

He lauded the successes of devolution saying it had revolutionized the area.

  

Latest posts

JSC assures Kenyans of transparency in staff recruitment

Margaret Kalekye

Jubilee party set to remove disloyal members

Muraya Kamunde

Majority of areas in Nairobi to experience water outage on Thursday

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More