UDM party endorses Raila for presidency

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party has endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

During its National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi Thursday, the delegates unanimously agreed to support Odinga’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Azimio la Umoja arrangement.

The delegates backed the resolution in the presence of Odinga and UDM top officials led by their party boss Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

The delegates passed a resolution allowing the party to join Azimio la Umoja. The convention also ratified the party’s partnership with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

The ODM leader reiterated that he understood the challenges experienced by the residents of North Eastern Kenya, noting that they were injustices imposed by the colonial masters.

He lauded the successes of devolution saying it had revolutionized the area.