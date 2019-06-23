Uganda beat DR Congo 1-0 as Guinea draw Madagascar

Uganda recorded their first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 41 years as they pulled off a surprise win over DR Congo in Group A in Egypt.

The Cranes’ 23-year-old forward Patrick Kaddu opened the scoring, heading in from a corner after a well-timed run to the near post after 14 minutes.

Strike partner Emmanuel Okwi’s glancing header from a free-kick then doubled the lead three minutes after half-time.

Egypt defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament’s opening match on Friday.

In Cairo on Saturday, the lively Kaddu had two great opportunities to add to his tally with first-half headers, while team-mate Khalid Aucho saw a powerful long-range effort saved by DR Congo’s Ley Matampi.

Substitute Jonathan Bolingi had the best opportunity for two-time champions DR Congo – whose starting XI included West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – but the Antwerp forward’s header struck the top of the crossbar.

Next, Uganda will face Zimbabwe on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Three-time winners and 2013 champions Nigeria edged past tournament debutants Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Second half substitute Odion Ighalo scored the only goal after 77 minutes in Alexandria with a curled finish past Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana.

Burundi – the lowest-ranked side at the tournament – had struck the crossbar in the first half through defender Frederic Nsabiyumva’s looping header.

Guinea face Madagascar in the other Group B match later on Saturday.

Finally, Madagascar marked their Africa Cup of Nations debut with a draw against Group B opponents Guinea in Alexandria.

Sory Kaba had put Guinea ahead after 34 minutes, but Madagascar responded with two goals in six second-half minutes through Anicet Andrianantenaina and Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro.

Francois Kamano’s 66th-minute penalty earned a point for Guinea, after Romain Metanire had fouled Ibrahima Traore.

Madagascar more than held their own in their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance, despite falling behind as Dijon striker Kaba latched on to Amadou Diawara’s pass and calmly rounded goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

And Andriamahitsinoro completed the turnaround as he slotted into the bottom left corner for Nicolas Dupuis’ side – ranked 108 in the world.

Metanire’s poorly-timed tackle on Traore allowed Guinea – who failed to qualify in 2017 – a route back into the match, and the 2015 quarter-finalists went close through Traore and Fulham’s Ibrahima Cisse as they pressed for a late winner.

Guinea face Nigeria next on Wednesday while Madagascar take on fellow debutants Burundi on Thursday.