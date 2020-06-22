22 members of the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) are expected to ride their beautiful machines from Kampala to Nairobi to be part of the Golden Jubilee of the Africa Concours d’Elegance.

The event which is organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 27th.

The Concours d’Elegance is the classiest motor sport event in Kenya and has been recognized and sanctioned by FIM Africa since 2006. The center piece is the judging of 70 classic and vintage cars and 40 motorcycles under the regulations approved by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

There are 20 classes in the Concours, 12 for cars and eight for bikes. The motorcycle section is open to bikes made in 2015, or earlier which are judged in street, enduro and competition categories depending on their engine size and age.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



For more than ten years, the UBA members have added to the fun and excitement of the event.

Dressed in their black and red riding gear they are favourites with crowds who cheer them along the way before making a grand entrance into Nairobi two days before the Concours.

The team will be led by Edgar Mbabazi, the President of the UBA on his 1200cc Honda Goldwing made in 1986. Lady biker Angella Ssemukutu who is also the Vice President made her debut last year and will be returning with her 2013 Suzuki GSXR.