22 members of the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) are expected to ride their beautiful machines from Kampala to Nairobi to be part of the Golden Jubilee of the Africa Concours d’Elegance.
The event which is organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 27th.
The Concours d’Elegance is the classiest motor sport event in Kenya and has been recognized and sanctioned by FIM Africa since 2006. The center piece is the judging of 70 classic and vintage cars and 40 motorcycles under the regulations approved by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.
There are 20 classes in the Concours, 12 for cars and eight for bikes. The motorcycle section is open to bikes made in 2015, or earlier which are judged in street, enduro and competition categories depending on their engine size and age.
For more than ten years, the UBA members have added to the fun and excitement of the event.
Dressed in their black and red riding gear they are favourites with crowds who cheer them along the way before making a grand entrance into Nairobi two days before the Concours.
The team will be led by Edgar Mbabazi, the President of the UBA on his 1200cc Honda Goldwing made in 1986. Lady biker Angella Ssemukutu who is also the Vice President made her debut last year and will be returning with her 2013 Suzuki GSXR.
Thirteen of these bikes will be paraded in the classes for big bikes as they are huge machines with 1200cc engines and above. Top of the range is the 1500cc Honda Goldwing made in 1998 belonging to first time entrant Moses Isangoma. These big bikes are spectacular and cause great excitement among spectators during the grand parade.
Last year, the Uganda contingent entered nine motorcycles spread across several classes. They registered their greatest success in the Trail and Enduro motorcycle class for bikes made after 2000 where they captured the top three places headed by Valentino Salvatore with his BMW bike made in 2010.
Also from Uganda to take part in the Concours is Jinja based Leslie Carvell, a regular participant in the event.
She will be driving her maroon coloured 1970 Volkswagen to Nairobi. Kakooza Wazzir will also be showing his rare 1996 Mitsuoka Viewt saloon and his gleaming highly prepared 1980 Toyota Corona. This will be his fifth time at the Concours.