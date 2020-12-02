Uganda edge out Tanzania to clinch CECAFA U20 title

Uganda National Under 20 soccer team defeated defending champions and hosts Tanzania 4-1 in an entertaining final played Wednesday at Black Rhino Academy, Arusha, Tanzania.

Najib Yiga and Steven Sserwada set Morley Byekwaso charges on course with first half strikes to hand the Ugandan side christened ,’Hippos’’ a 2-1 first half lead after Hamisi Suleimani pulled one back for the hosts at the half hour mark through a penalty.

Ivan Bogere and Aziz Kayondo put the game beyond Tanzania’s reach with second half goals to ensure that Uganda clinched the coveted zonal age group championship silverware.

Kenya lost the third place play off after losing 1-2 to South Sudan.

Following the win Both Uganda and Tanzania qualified for the Africa cup of nations Under 20 finals set for 2021 in Mauritania.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s Jack Komakech was named as best goalkeeper of the tournament, while Uganda’s Ivan Bogere took home the golden boot with 5 goals, Tanzanian Pascal Isindo emerged as the best player and Tanzania took home the fair play award.

The one week tournament brought together 9 teams from the east African region.