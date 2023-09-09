The partnership worth Ushs 1.18 billion (about $320,000) signifies a shared commitment to nurturing local talent, enriching the fan experience, and uplifting football standards throughout Uganda.

The Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) and betting firm betPawa have signed a partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of Ugandan football.

Ntoudi Mouyelo, Managing Director at Mchezo Africa, which owns betPawa, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with FUFA in accelerating the growth of Ugandan football.

This partnership is a significant investment in our local players and teams, and together, we can enhance the experience for fans and players alike. We are creating more opportunities for all those involved in Ugandan football.”

The signing ceremony for this transformative partnership will mark the official launch of three sponsored properties for the FUFA 23/24 season: FUFA Drum, the betPawa BIG League, and the betPawa Futsal League.

FUFA President Moses Hassim Magogo echoed these sentiments, saying, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Ugandan football. It is more than just financial support; it is a firm pledge to the future of our beloved sport, a promise to double down on our shared vision for progress.”

The overarching goals of this partnership are manifold: to nurture and cultivate more careers within Ugandan football, to activate and bolster existing fan bases while expanding their reach nationwide, and to motivate players with the Locker Room Bonus.

“Under this partnership, we are introducing the Locker Room Bonus, which offers players fast and direct benefits. The players who make the squad list per match will get cash tokens sent to their phones after the game if their team wins. We are setting aside 25% of the value of this partnership towards this LRB,” explained Mouyelo on his part.

The partnership represents a remarkable fusion of sports, business, and community development. As BetPawa and FUFA combine their strengths, they are poised to inscribe a new chapter in the annals of Ugandan football history, with the ultimate objective of establishing Uganda as a footballing powerhouse on the African continent.

Benefits under futsal competition will include awards for MVP of the season, best goalkeeper, coach, player of the season, most assists, and young player of the season.

Similar award categories, supported by betPawa, will be given out in the Big League, as well as an overall token for the league’s winning team, which is among the four clubs that earn a promotion to the country’s top-tier league at the end of each season.