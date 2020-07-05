Uganda withdraws from hosting 2020 Africa Beach soccer Cup of Nations

Written By: Kennedy Langat
Uganda has withdrawn from hosting the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations Beach soccer Championship which was last hosted by Egypt in 2018.  

Federation of Uganda Football Association said failure to meet the deadline set for inspection activities and the uncertainties caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic ultimately led to their withdrawal.

The country was also unable to get an alternative venue in time following the rising water levels sweeping beaches around the shoreline of Lake Victoria which was selected as the hosting venue for the tournament.

The federation said that Confederation of African Football will decide on who to hand the opportunity to host the next edition of the continental event.

