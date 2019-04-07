Uganda beats Kenya 24-10 in East Africa Olympic baseball pre-qualifiers

Kenya lost its final match of the East Africa Olympic pre-qualifiers after going down 24-10 runs to Uganda Sunday at Lenana School.

The two teams are the only ones from the region who will now feature in the Africa Olympic qualifiers in South Africa after Tanzania was eliminated.

It has been a good experience for team Kenya in the East Africa Baseball Olympic qualifiers that has enabled the team determines its strengths and weakness.

The two teams will now represent the region in the Africa Olympic qualifiers that will be held in South Africa from 1st to 5th next month.

The team that will emerge victorious in the continental contest will clinch a sole ticket that has been allocated for Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

