Uganda military chopper crashes while en route to DRC

A military helicopter Tuesday afternoon crashed in Nyamisigiri, Kabarole District in Uganda killing crew members.

The plane is said to have crashed into a house in a mountainous area.

According to Ugandan authorities, the UPDF chopper was headed to the Democratic Republic of Congo after taking off from Ssaka Airfield.

“We lost the helicopter gunship and the crew plus a civilian on whose house it crashed,” said Brigadier General FM Kulayigye while confirming the incident

General Kulayigye described the crew members who perished in the crash as heroes who participated “in the struggle to pacify our western frontier of the dreadful ADF terrorists,”

Maj Naboth Mugisha, the Public Information officer UPDF Airforce said “Details of the crush shall be availed later. But what is clear, is it is purely accidental,”

Uganda’s government has said experts shall investigate the incident to establish what might have caused the crash. Meanwhile, identities of the crew shall be made available after informing the next of kin.