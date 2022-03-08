Uganda president’s son announces army retirement

The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni – Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba – has announced his retirement from the army.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement,” he posted on Twitter.

After training at Sandhurst, an elite British military academy, as well as in Egypt, the US and South Africa – he rose swiftly through the ranks of the Ugandan army.

The 47-year-old has been rumoured to be a possible successor to his 77-year-old father, who has been in power since 1986.