Uganda seeks to punish guarantors of author who fled

A magistrates’ court in Uganda has issued warrants of arrest against four people who stood surety for award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Mr Rukirabashaija fled into exile to Germany in February following his release on bail.

He was arrested in December last year and later charged with offensive communication for tweeting insults about the president, Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

His guarantors – who include the secretary-general of the opposition party National Unity Platform, David Louis Rubongoye – will have to pay a fine of up to $11,000 (£8,400) or face jail.

The arrest warrants were issued as Mr Rukirabashaija failed to show up in court for the hearing of his case.

Last month, a court-ordered Mr Rukirabashaija’s arrest on similar grounds.

Before he fled the country, Mr Rukirabashaija told the BBC that he had been tortured during his detention.

  

