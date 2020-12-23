Uganda successfully defend CECAFA  U-17 title

Uganda national under 17 soccer team successfully defended their Under 17 CECAFA championship by beating Tanzania 3-1 in a final at Umugunda grounds, Rubavu District,Rwanda.

Ivan Irinimbabazi scored the first goal for Uganda Cubs at the hour mark before Travis Mutyaba added a second in the 70th minute .Ugandan Defender Vincent Mulema scored in his own goal to hand Tanzania a consolation. Ibrahim Juma completed the scoring with a third in the added time.

Uganda held on to snatch the title that completes a hat trick of titles that Uganda has now won in the regional age group championships

Uganda has now won the Under 17 title twice ,coming in a month after their Under 20 counterparts were crowned champions and will represent the east African region at next year’s Under 20 Africa cup of nations championship in Mauritania.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ethiopia finished third after trouncing Djibouti 5-2 in a playoff.

Uganda and Tanzania will both represent the region at next year’s Under 17 Africa cup of nations in Morocco.

Uganda and Tanzania as well as Rwanda will also represent the region at January CHAN championship in Cameroon .

Tell Us What You Think