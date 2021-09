Uganda is set to promote Karuma Hydro Power Plant and Isimba Hydro Power Plant, both on River Nile, as tourism sites. The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited, the manager of the power plants, have signed a partnership to package and market the 600-megawatt Karuma Hydro Power Dam and the 183-megawatt Isimba Hydro Power Dam as superstructure tourism products. Here are the details of this and other stories from the African continent.