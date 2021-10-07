Ugandan Mercy Kainobwisho elected deputy chair of global IP agency

Ugandan Mercy Kainobwisho has been elected to serve as Deputy Chairperson of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Assemblies.

Kainobwisho was elected on Wednesday at the ongoing 62nd sitting of Assemblies of the Members States of WIPO in Geneva, Switzerland.

She is the current Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau which is responsible for registering business names, companies, business documents, intellectual property like trademarks, patents, copyrights, utility models and designs.

We would like to congratulate the Registrar General, Ms.Mercy Kainobwisho on her election as the Deputy chair of World Intellectual Property Organization Assemblies at the 62nd sitting of member states in Geneva.

We pledge to support her through her term of office @Mercykains pic.twitter.com/uWO5my2BbZ — Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) October 6, 2021

The state semi-autonomous state agency is also responsible for registration of all marriages, licensing churches to celebrate marriages and solemnizing civil marriages.

She will deputize Shayea Alshayea who was elected chairperson of the 184-member organization.