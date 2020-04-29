Ugandan MPs blasted for $2.6m personal coronavirus budget

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has blasted Members of Parliament for allocating themselves a total of 10bn Ugandan shillings ($2.6m; £2m) to raise awareness on coronavirus.

The president said it was “morally reprehensible” for the MPs to allocate themselves the amount instead of funding district committees created for that purpose.

“When I met with the Speaker, I told her they should get out of that trap and the best way to do it is by not spending this money on themselves. I agreed with the Speaker to donate that money to the district task forces,” he said.

President Museveni said he would write to the Auditor General to investigate MPs who have already spent the money to buy relief items for their constituents.

The president had banned individuals from distributing relief items and urged those who wish to do so to give the items to the district committees to avoid gathering of crowds.

An opposition MP, Francis Zaake, was arrested last week for distributing food to his constituents, contrary to the guidelines but President Museveni says the rule should apply to all MPs not just those in opposition.

Uganda has so far confirmed 79 cases of coronavirus. The country is on a lockdown that ends on 5 May.