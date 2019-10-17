Ugandan Ndyagumanawe wins inaugural Moran EA Chinese 8 ball

Former Uganda National champion Amos Ndyagumanawe put a brave fight to win the inaugural Moran East Africa Chinese 8 ball championship in Nanyuki.

Ndyagumanawe came from five frames down to beat Kenya’s John Kyalo 7-6 in a tense final.

High flying John Kyalo started the match on a high note winning the opening frames with ease.

Kyalo took a commanding 6-2 lead and only needed one frame to seal the victory.

However, a determined Ndyagumanawe crawled back into the match to tie the scores at 6-6.

The former Uganda national champion went on to win the final frame to seal a hard fought 7-6 victory.

Enroute to the final Ndyagumanawe trounced Tanzania’s Abdallah Hussein while Kyalo defeated Dennis Kimani.

The championship brought together 48 players drawn from hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The next championship will be held mid next month in Eldoret.