Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been arrested by the police after he was cleared to run by the electoral commission, reports the BBC’s Patience Atuhaire.

He was “grabbed and whisked away by police right after nominations and driven straight home” she says.

Right after nomination, Bobi Wine was violently arrested outside nomination venue! He's been brutalised by police and military. They've blocked him from proceeding to launch his manifesto at office. It's clear Museveni & his regime are in so much panic. WE SHALL OVERCOME Admin pic.twitter.com/1tv31cGxyM — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 3, 2020

The politician’s supporters had gathered outside the nomination venue and along the road to the centre.

Police had earlier announced strict restrictions on the number of supporters accompanying presidential aspirants to the electoral commission to submit their nomination papers.

Supporters who had gathered at the National Unity Platform party headquarters for their manifesto launch were dispersed with tear gas.

He will face off against nine other presidential candidates including the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in next year’s election.

Elsewhere, the European Union says it is deeply concerned about tensions in Ivory Coast following the re-election of President Alassane Ouattara for a third term.

The EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said provocations and incitements to hatred were continuing, and that deaths needed to be independently investigated.

The electoral commission said Ouattara won 94% of the vote, which was boycotted by the opposition. Turnout was 54%.

The opposition says it is creating a transitional government, describing Mr Ouattara’s third term run as an electoral coup.

About 40 people were killed during campaigning and on election day.