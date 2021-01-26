Ugandan soldiers leave Bobi Wine’s house

Soldiers have left the house of the Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

On Monday a Ugandan court ordered the military and police to leave his house.

But, as we reported in an earlier post, soldiers did not leave his house straight away after the court order.

He had not left his house in the outskirts of the capital Kampala since voting in the presidential election earlier this month, in which he was declared runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bobi Wine has now left his house to address the media, reports Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

By Daily Monitor