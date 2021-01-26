Ugandan soldiers leave Bobi Wine’s house


Photo by @HEBobiwine

Soldiers have left the house of the Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

On Monday a Ugandan court ordered the military and police to leave his house.

But, as we reported in an earlier post, soldiers did not leave his house straight away after the court order.

Also Read  Larry King, veteran US talk show host dies aged 87

He had not left his house in the outskirts of the capital Kampala since voting in the presidential election earlier this month, in which he was declared runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Bobi Wine has now left his house to address the media, reports Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

Also Read  Top adviser says France at 'emergency' virus point

By Daily Monitor

Also Read  Uganda ordered to end Bobi Wine's house arrest
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR