Uganda’s Bobi Wine relased from police custody

Uganda’s opposition MP and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been released hours after police arrested him.

The youthful lawmaker cum artiste was arrested amid running battles between his supporters and the police as he sought to kick off public meetings to popularize his 2021 presidential bid.

Bobi Wine’s people power movement has vowed to continue public rallies despite barring order from the police.

Bobi Wine was arrested for organizing what police say was an illegal public assembly in Kampala.

His release comes amid a tough stance by the people movement that he leads, which claims that it will not be cowed by police.

the authorities in Kampala claim the movement is yet to comply with campaign laws and is yet to meet some requirements of the Public Order Management.

Monday morning arrest of Bobi wine triggered a myriad of reactions across the country with Uganda’s opposition leader and Former Presidential Candidate Dr Kizza Besigye now slamming the Police for the action taken against Bobi wine.

According to Besigye, the arrest of Kyagulanyi and the violent dispersal of gathered residents as well as the indiscriminate tear gassing of Kasangati and Gayaza town must be condemned and challenged by all right thinking Ugandans.

Ugandan police on Monday arrested singer turned politician and sprayed teargas to disperse his supporters as he sought to kick off public meetings ahead of presidential elections next year.