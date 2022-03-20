Uganda’s speaker of Parliament passes on

The Speaker of Ugandan Parliament Jacob Oulanya is dead.

The Country’s President Yoweri Museveni broke the news of his demise, disclosing that the Omoro County lawmaker breathed his last Sunday morning.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.”

“I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.” The Ugandan Head of State said in his special announcement

Museveni described the departed lawmaker as “a good Cadre.”

In his statement, Museveni indicated that he had delayed the announcement of Oulanya’s death so that his children would be informed first.