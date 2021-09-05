Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng is calling on investigative agencies to bring to book the killers of four security guards who were allegedly hacked to death at Siranga trading centre in Ugenya.

Speaking during a funeral service for the four at Siranga Primary School grounds the lawmaker lamented that close to two weeks since the incident happened no suspect has been apprehended.

Mourners including a section of area leaders accused the security apparatus of being too slow in their investigations.

Led by Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng, the leaders called on the relevant bodies to fast track investigations to ensure the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

Ugenya Assistant County Commissioner Rufus Kihara assured residents that authorities were doing all they can to unravel the mystery surrounding the frequent killings in the area.

The deceased security guards were George Agara Opuch aged 68, 59 year old Patrick Oduor Ondoo, 49 year old Benard Odhiambo Opondo and Thadeus Ochieng Radido aged 43 years.