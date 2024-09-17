Ugenya MP calls for fresh vetting of all PPP projects

Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng has called for fresh vetting of all Public-Private Partnership projects, saying that Kenyans could be losing more investments to shadowy individuals.

Ochieng, the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader at the same time challenged parliament not to be docile in the wake of alleged scandals threatening to reap the country dry.

Speaking at Ukwala East location chief’s office in Siranga trading centre, Ugenya after commissioning several projects funded by the Constituency Development Fund, Ochieng said the country has, in the past, witnessed a situation where parliament goes mum immediately after formation of coalition government.

“Every time a coalition happens, like the one we have seen in the past one month, parliament goes rogue and becomes senile” lamented the legislator who challenged his colleagues to stand up and protect public resources.

He challenged President William Ruto to take the leading role in winning Kenyans’ trust by ordering an open and independent vetting of all Public-Private Partnership projects.

“We do not want a situation where our country’s assets are being sold cheaply to people who are dubious and shadowy,” he said.

Ochieng called for an immediate cancellation of a deal to lease out the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to an Indian firm, Adani, saying that due process which includes opening up the tender for other bidders must be followed.

The legislator told the government to come clean on information going round that the same Indian firm has been given the mandate to run the Kenya Electricity Transmission Corporation (KETRACO).

He urged Kenyans to be vigilant and help stop pilferage of the country’s resources by corruption cartels.

Among the projects that the Ugenya MP launched on Monday were laboratories at Sega Township and Hafumbre secondary schools and chief’s offices at Karadolo West sub location and Ukwala east location.