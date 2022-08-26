Ugenya MP David Ochieng’s party MDG joins Kenya Kwanza

President elect Dr William Ruto has welcomed Ugenya MP David Ochieng to the Kenya Kwanza alliance as elected leaders continue to align themselves.

“Kenya Kwanza is delighted to welcome the Movement for Democracy and Growth to the alliance. We are committed to partnerships that help us build one Nation for the prosperity of all Kenyans,” He said.

The party leader David Ochieng (MP Ugenya) was accompanied by Secretary General Mary Makokha, Hon Jack Ranguma, Hon Fred Outa, Hon Olago Oluoch and Eliud Owalo.

The group was received by Dr Ruto atKaren alongside Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

Dr Ruto has continued to form post-election partnerships with various elected leaders and parties even as he awaits the hearing of a petition challenging his election at the Supreme Court.

The President elect later headed to Nyandarua County for the funeral of Woman Rep Faith Gitau’s brother in Ndaragwa constituency.