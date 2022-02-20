Ugenya residents cry for justice for murdered residents

According to the residents, security officials appear overwhelmed by the rising number of incidents where armed robbers strike, maim and kill at will.

Speaking to the media, the residents urged the government to investigate the activities of some of the administrators and their cronies who are now trying to politicize the unfortunate incidents through social media.

Among the residents calling for justice is a young widow, Jacinta Achieng Oduor whose husband, John Oduor Mulanga, 32 years, was murdered at Sega Kondiek a fortnight ago.

Mrs. Oduor lamented that some suspects were now using social media to churn out propaganda that his husband’s killing was linked to politics.

And, speaking at Kanyumba trading centre where two watchmen were Saturday morning found dead after an armed robber struck the market, the chairman of Nyumba Kumi in the area, David Walter Anyango said local security officials had a lot of explanation to give to the residents following the incident.

Anyango and the chairman of Kanyumba traders, Johannes Luchiri Ogola lamented that the body of one of the watchmen was found right behind the police post yet the security men claimed not to have heard anything.