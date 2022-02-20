Ugenya residents cry for justice for murdered residents

ByKNA
Tags
Police investigate alleged murder, suicide by KFS ranger
The residents of Ugenya constituency are crying for justice for their kinsmen who lost their lives at the hands of gangsters in the past three weeks.

According to the residents, security officials appear overwhelmed by the rising number of incidents where armed robbers strike, maim and kill at will.

Speaking to the media, the residents urged the government to investigate the activities of some of the administrators and their cronies who are now trying to politicize the unfortunate incidents through social media.

Among the residents calling for justice is a young widow, Jacinta Achieng Oduor whose husband, John Oduor Mulanga, 32 years, was murdered at Sega Kondiek a fortnight ago.

Mrs. Oduor lamented that some suspects were now using social media to churn out propaganda that his husband’s killing was linked to politics.

And, speaking at Kanyumba trading centre where two watchmen were Saturday morning found dead after an armed robber struck the market, the chairman of Nyumba Kumi in the area, David Walter Anyango said local security officials had a lot of explanation to give to the residents following the incident.

Anyango and the chairman of Kanyumba traders, Johannes Luchiri Ogola lamented that the body of one of the watchmen was found right behind the police post yet the security men claimed not to have heard anything.

“We are wondering where they were as vehicle tyre marks were there,” said Ogola.

Local leaders, led by Dr. Daniel Odhiambo challenged the government to act tough and assure the public of their security.

Dr. Odhiambo said it was unfortunate that some national administration officers were using social media to spread propaganda that they knew how one of the victims of thuggery was murdered.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) must summon and record a statement from this chief,” he said.

Odhiambo however called on the public to support efforts to beef up security in Ugenya by strengthening the Nyumba Kumi initiative.

Siaya County Commissioner, Mohammed Barre early this week assured the residents that the government was pursuing those behind increased insecurity in the area.

He said a special police squad, led by the county police commander; Michael Muchiri has been formed to hunt down the thugs.

posted by Beth Nyaga
  

Latest posts

Six counties set to benefit from Ksh 1.2B water project

Beth Nyaga

Man charged Ksh 3M for dealing with game meat without licence

Beth Nyaga

Marsabit: Conflict between communities attributed to illiteracy

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More