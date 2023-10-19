UHC Afya Nyumbani exhibition in Kericho County enters fourth day

The Ministry of Health over the past week in collaboration with county governments and development partners have been involved in a series of events designed to heighten public awareness about Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Afya Nyumbani program which the Ministry of Health plans to role out strives to ensure that every Kenyan can access medical care, irrespective of their location.

The Afya Nymbani Exhibition, a prelude event to this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration at Kapkatet Stadium in Kericho County scheduled for October 20th, serves as a platform for Kenya’s participation in the Universal Healthcare

The ongoing exhibition involves stakeholders and has showcased various initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare access for all Kenyans.

Speaking earlier in Kericho county Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Nakhumicha said that her ministry had identified four main pillars that it is going to use to deliver Universal Health Coverage.

She stated, “We have the pillar on commodity security, which the President launched on Friday… Our second pillar focuses on human resources for health, aiming to ensure motivated health workers and managing them effectively… Our third pillar is digitization, and we’ve been leveraging digital tools, including local assembly of gadgets, for health commodity management…Our last pillar, which is of utmost importance, is social health insurance.”

The CS went ahead to say that the government is committed to ensuring that every Kenyan can access health services without financial hardship and promised to work on the bills related to the delivery process of UHC.

“We are awaiting the final approvals, and the healthcare landscape of this country is undergoing a transformation. I thank you for your support as a champion of universal health coverage, “ Nakhumicha said.